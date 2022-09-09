Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CCOEY stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

