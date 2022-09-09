Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $194,881.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $350,487.90 and approximately $194,881.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.
About Cappasity
Cappasity (CAPP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cappasity
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars.
