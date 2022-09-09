Carbon Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $790,089.91 and $21,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon (CRBN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,522 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

