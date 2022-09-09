Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $824.45 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion and $824.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00095434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

