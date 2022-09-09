CargoX (CXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,969.00

CargoX (CXO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and approximately $5,969.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

