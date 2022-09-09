Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 753,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $295,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

