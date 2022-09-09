Carnomaly Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $343,634.30 and approximately $45,778.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Carnomaly coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carnomaly alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly.

Buying and Selling Carnomaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carnomaly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carnomaly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.