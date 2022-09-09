Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $93.78 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $93.78 million and $9.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cartesi Coin Profile

CTSI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 623,431,661 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

