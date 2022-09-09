carVertical (CV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,662.00

carVertical (CV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,662.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

