carVertical (CV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,662.00

carVertical (CV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,662.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.
carVertical Profile
carVertical (CV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.
Buying and Selling carVertical
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
