Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %
CASY opened at $219.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average of $200.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
