Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

CASY opened at $219.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average of $200.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

