CasinoCoin (CSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,815.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $51,815.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00162358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00095421 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

