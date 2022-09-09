Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $167.79 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00360877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020034 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,133,959,191 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,567,822 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.