Cat Token Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,008.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.