CateCoin (CATE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CateCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

