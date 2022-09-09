CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $140.44 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $140.44 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

