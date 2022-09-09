CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Price Hits $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.