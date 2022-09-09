Cellframe (CELL) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $115,163.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,603,363 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

