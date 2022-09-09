Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Review

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.51% 23.47% 10.33% W&T Offshore 17.26% -102.77% 18.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.93 $468.37 million $1.60 11.08 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.61 -$41.48 million $0.90 6.97

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

