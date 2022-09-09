Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Centene worth $74,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $91.26 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

