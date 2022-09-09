Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $138.84 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

