CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £305,100 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £305,100 ($368,656.36).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75).

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($78,540.36).

On Friday, July 29th, Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON CNIC opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.18. The stock has a market cap of £334.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11,600.00. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102.55 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

