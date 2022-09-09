CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £440,552.79 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Donald Baladasan sold 270,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37), for a total value of £305,100 ($368,656.36).

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,540.36).

On Friday, July 29th, Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.18. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.55 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £334.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

