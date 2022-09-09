Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $146,584.47 and $1.25 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00354627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00788515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

