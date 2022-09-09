CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00343642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.