Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,316 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,908,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 659,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

