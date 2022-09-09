Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

