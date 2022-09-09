Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,582.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

