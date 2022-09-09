Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of GM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

