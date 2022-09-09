Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 621 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

