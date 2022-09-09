Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,072,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,285 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

