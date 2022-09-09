Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 60,986 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,986 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

