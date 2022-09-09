Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 68 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $429.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

