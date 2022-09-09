Chainge (CHNG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $289,656.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Chainge has a market cap of $4.51 million and $289,656.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainge has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.01088327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00853558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017048 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021676 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About Chainge
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
