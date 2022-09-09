Chainge (CHNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Chainge has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $120,575.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainge has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00354627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00788515 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.