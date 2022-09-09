Chainlink Price Tops $7.95 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $643.93 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

