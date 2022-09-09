Chainlink Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $568.57 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00128279 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

