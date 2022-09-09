Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

