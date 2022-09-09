Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
