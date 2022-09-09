Channels Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,015.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $91,036.31 and $50,015.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Channels has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About Channels

Channels (CAN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

