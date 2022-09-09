ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $31,929.13 and $163.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.