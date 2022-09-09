Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

