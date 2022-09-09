Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

