ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $977,835.79 and $5.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.25 or 1.79999999 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

