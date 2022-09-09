Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

