Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

