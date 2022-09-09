Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHS. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

