Chimpion (BNANA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $38.54 million and $117,404.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Chimpion is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

