Chintai Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.28 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Chintai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $14,185.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chintai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Chintai Profile

Chintai is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins and its circulating supply is 998,842,584 coins. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

