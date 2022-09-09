Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Down to $138.72

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.72, but opened at $133.91. Chord Energy shares last traded at $131.57, with a volume of 524 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Chord Energy Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
