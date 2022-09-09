Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

