Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

